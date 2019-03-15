First Alert: Cool, breezy Friday

(KFVS) - You’ll want a warm jacket or coat today and heading into next week.
Lisa Michaels says mostly cloudy skies is holding temperatures in the 40s.
For the most part, Friday will be dry. A few isolated sprinkles are possible.
Clouds will stick around for the first half of the day, but they will break up and clear out by the afternoon.
Winds will be lighter today, but there could be gusts as high as 25 to 30 mph.
Temperatures today will be in the Upper 40s to low 50s.
The weekend will be dry.
Temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year, but we’ll have plenty of sunshine with clear and cool nights.
The Heartland will warm up to near average temperatures by the middle of next week.
Light rain is also possible late next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.