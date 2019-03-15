Extra police patrols planned in Cape Girardeau for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Expect to see more police on patrol in downtown Cape Girardeau during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
Cape Girardeau Police say the “saturation of patrols” is to encourage safety and responsibility but it is also in light of the deadly shooting near a downtown bar on Saturday, March 9.
Police tell us the extra officers on patrol will be on the lookout for intoxicated people leaving area bars and driving.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol also confirms they will have extra patrols out and about, as well.
St. Patrick’s day is Sunday.
