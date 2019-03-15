2.2 earthquake shakes rural Ste. Genevieve Co., MO

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A magnitude 2.2 earthquake shook in Southeast Missouri on Thursday, March 14.
According to USGS officials, it was in Ste. Genevieve County closest to Rocky Ridge Ranch. This is about 22 miles northeast Farmington.
The quake happened at 6:21 a.m.
According to the USGS the earthquake is part of the Illinois Basin - Ozark Dome Region which covers parts of Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas and stretches from Indianapolis and St. Louis to Memphis
