Downtown businesses prep for 31st Annual Downtown Cape Girardeau Pub Crawl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -The 31st Annual Downtown Cape Girardeau Pub Crawl is this weekend and business owners are getting ready for the rush.
Eleven bars and restaurants are on the list this year.
Mark Webber, owner of Rude Dog Pub has been apart of the crawl for more than 20 years.
His advice is to get there early.
“It’s going to be crowded, it always is. The weather looks great for it. You know don’t have any rain for a change so that’ll be nice," said Webber.
Organizers say you can pick up an punch card at any location and prizes will be given to those who visit every bar.
The crawl starts at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
