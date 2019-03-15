Crews battle fire at popular Heartland meat market and deli

MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) - Multiple fire crews were called to a report of a fire at Jack’s Meat Market and Deli in Murphysboro, Illinois, early Friday morning, March 15.
According to Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve McBride, when crews arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m., smoke could be seen coming from the roof on North side of the business.
Chief McBride says no flames were visible and the fire was contained to the attic.
It’s believed the fire started in the attic.
Murphysboro Fire Department is investigating the cause.
No one was injured in the fire.
The only difficulty in battling the fire was the age of the building.
Chief McBride says, through the years there had been multiple renovations which created at least three layers to the attic and ceiling.
Due to the layers, fire crews had to battle the fire section by section, however, Chief McBride says this helped contain the flames to the attic area.
A ladder truck from Carbondale Fire Department was used to help tackle the fire from above.
Chief McBride says the use of the ladder truck helped to contain and knock out the fire in the attic.
Chief McBride believes the building is a total loss.
Nearly the entire roof of the business is caved-in or missing.
All of the windows of the building are either coated in soot or broken.
Crews battled the business fire on the 1800 block of Walnut St. much of the morning.
Walnut St. was shutdown to traffic from 18th St. to 20th St. due to crews fighting the fire.
Crews from Carbondale Fire Department, Murphysboro, Somerset, Pomona Fire Protection District, Jackson County EMA, and Jackson County Ambulance assisted in battling the business fire.
Jack’s Meat Market, a popular deli and restaurant, was recently sold to new owners within the last week.
Chief McBride says the new owners were on the scene of the fire.
It is not known if they will rebuild.
