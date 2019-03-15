Couple face drug charges after traffic stop

HENDRON, KY (KFVS) - A man and woman were taken to jail after a traffic stop that turned up meth and other drug paraphernalia on Friday, March 15.
According to the sheriff’s office, the traffic stop was in Hendron at the intersection of Old Mayfield and Summit Drive.
During the stop, detectives smelled the odor of burnt Marijuana.
A passenger, 32-year-old Derek Bloodworth of Paducah, Ky. was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
During a search of Bloodworth, detectives found a methamphetamine smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue.
Detectives also searched the vehicle and found crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, smoking pipes and other drug related items.
After searching the driver, 31-year-old Kayse Stice of Bardwell, Ky., a methamphetamine smoking pipe and meth was found.
Bloodworth and Stice were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.