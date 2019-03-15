Cloudy and Cooler Morning

This morning we are having mostly cloudy skies that is holding temperatures in the 40s. Isolated sprinkles are possible. Clouds sticking around during the first half of today, but they will start to break up and clear out by the afternoon. Winds will lighter today, but still breezy at time with gusts as high as 25-30mph with isolated higher amounts. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.
A dry pattern is looking to hold over the weekend and heading into next week. Temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year, but we are planning to see lots of sun during the days, and clear/cool nights. The Heartland looks to warm back up near average by the middle of next week which is also the next chance of seeing some light rain.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.