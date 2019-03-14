Two people injured after driver loses control of vehicle on I-57

FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - 2 people were injured in a two vehicle crash on Thursday, March 13.
According to Illinois State Police, 48-year-old Felicia K. Dorsey, of Merrillville, Indiana, was traveling northbound on Interstate 57 and at the 65.5 mile marker she lost control of her vehicle at 2:16 a.m.
Dorsey’s vehicle traveled across the northbound lanes and struck a concrete median barrier on the left side of the roadway.
Dorsey overcorrected to the right and traveled back across both lanes of northbound traffic.
57-year-old Patrick C. Murphy, of O’Neil, Nebraska, was traveling northbound when the front fender of Dorsey’s vehicle struck the driver’s side door of Murphy’s vehicle.
Dorsey and her passenger were transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Murphy was not injured.
She was cited for driving too fast for conditions.
