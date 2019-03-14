Tornado damages church, rolls patrol vehicle; no injuries

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Officials say children were in a church pre-school when a tornado ripped off a portion of the roof on Thursday morning, March 14.
Thankfully, they say the children and teachers got out safely and no one was injured.
After the storms passed, Mt. Zion Baptist Church became the command center for emergency personnel. This area appeared to have been the most damaged.
We talked to a sheriff’s deputy who said he was parked in the church parking lot when the tornado hit and flipped his car.
“At one point, I just saw the wind and all the trees started picking up. And the power lines coming out of the ground, then it just hits my car, turned it on its side and broke all the windows,” McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Wilcutt said. “Then debris just started slamming off the side of my car.”
The officer was able to get out of the car and make his way into the church.
He was not injured.
There was a lot of debris around the area and officials urged people to stay away from any damaged areas.
