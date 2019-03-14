Strong winds damage parking garage, cars at Norton Women & Children’s Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Strong winds damaged a parking garage at Norton Women & Children’s Hospital on Thursday.
The front facade of the Plaza 3 parking garage on Dutchman’s Lane fell off around 12:30 p.m.
Norton confirmed that no one was hurt during the incident, mostly due to the quick response of their maintenance team and first responders. Construction crews will now investigate to determine what exactly brought the facade down and to evaluate the next steps.
“They’re going to work to secure additional pieces of that facade so that as we receive heavy winds throughout the day they don’t continue to blow off of that building,” spokesperson Erica Coghill said.
Coghill said they don’t consider the incident to be “critical,” because this isn’t an issue of the parking garage collapsing. She also added there was no structural damage done.
“This is basically the skin on the exterior of a concrete, steel garage that has been peeled away by the wind,” St. Matthews Fire Public Information Officer Rick Tonini said. “The metal studs that you see up there are screwed to the concrete, and then these panels are screwed to the studs. And then they put a finish on top of it to make it look nice. The wind got behinds the panels and one came down, and the next one followed.”
A couple of cars were damaged by the falling debris.
Traffic is being directed away from the damaged area as a safety precaution.
