Storms and Strong Winds Today

Have the umbrella handy, additional rain and thunderstorms are going to move in this morning to early afternoon. Areas that will deal with the greatest impact regarding chances of strong storms will be our southern counties. We will need to monitor these for strong/damaging winds and the small chance of an isolated tornado. With very wet grounds due to heavy rain last night and strong winds picking up again today, there will be a concern for uprooted trees. The entire Heartland is under a wind advisory until 6PM tonight for wind gusts as high as 45-55mph and a high wind warning has been issued for our northwestern counties for gusts as high as 60mph. Today is expected to be another warm day with high temperatures in the mid to low 70s. A cold front will move through this afternoon cooling temperatures off into the 30s and low 40s by this evening.