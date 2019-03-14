State of Emergency declared for McCracken Co., KY after tornado

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Judge Executive’s Office has declared a State of Emergency for the county.
The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in McCracken County, Kentucky on Thursday, March 14.
According to Kentucky State Police, first responders were notified at around 9:20 a.m. on Thursday of a tornado in West Paducah.
Approximately 5 square miles of western McCracken County were affected by the tornado, including Mt. Zion Pre-School Center on Blandville Road. Troopers say there were 40 students at the pre-school at the time of the incident, and although the building received damage, the children and instructors were not injured.
Currently, troopers say there is only one confirmed non-life-threatening injury due to the tornado.
According to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, a 39-year-old Cape Girardeau man was in a truck that was hit by a falling grain bin.
The Kentucky Oaks Mall will closed for the rest of Thursday.
First responders are checking all homes in the area to ensure everyone’s safety. The American Red Cross is prepared to establish shelter to provide assistance to displaced families that may have been affected by the incident. They are currently operating an evacuation center at Broadway United Methodist Church for residents effected by the storm. This center will be to assist with immediate needs and to provide information.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife officers will have directed patrols the area. Any trespassers or looters will be arrested and prosecuted. If you do not reside in the affected area, please stay clear to allow crews to effectively do their jobs.
If you have any damage to report you can contact Emergency Management at 270-448-1530. KSP is requesting the public to stay clear of any downed power lines. Numerous linemen are on scene to restore power to the area. At this time there is no estimated time for power to be restored.
Ed McManus, emergency communications manager with the Paducah Police Department, said they have reports of damage to homes and other buildings. He also said power lines are down in West Paducah and Concord in McCracken County. McManus said they are conducting rescues at this time in McCracken County.
Kentucky Oaks Mall workers say the mall has no power at this time and they are sheltering individuals.
Keith Todd with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said crews are responding to damage in western Kentucky specifically at the Barkley Regional Airport also on US Highway 60 and 62.
Todd said they are receiving reports of outages. The area of Lovelaceville was hit hard, according to Todd.
The Graves County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of a damaged McCracken County patrol car. They say a McCracken County deputy sheriff was in the patrol car when the tornado touched down. The car was damaged and the windows blown out, but thankfully the deputy was safe.
Check road conditions here.
Currently, Kentucky State Police report several roads are shut down due to debris and down power lines. Those roads are HWY 62 east of McKendree Church Road, and HWY 286 east of McKendree Church Road. All traffic into those areas are being diverted across McKendree Church Road to US HWY 60. Traffic traveling on Blandville Road, westbound, is being diverted to Fisher Road and then to US HWY 60.
Emergency management and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are asking drivers to avoid travel in western McCracken County and southeastern Ballard County for at least the remainder of Thursday.
KYTC personnel are working with utility crews, area fire departments and rescue squads to clear utility lines, downed trees and other debris from an apparent tornado.
As of Thursday afternoon, U.S. 62/Blandville Road is blocked by storm debris between KY 305/Fisher Road and the KY 286 intersection at Milan Station. Many side roads in the area are also blocked.
According to KYTC, crews report pieces of grain bins, barns, homes and other debris blocking the road. Some of the debris cannot be cleared until utility crews arrive to cut power to the area where work is required.
KYTC reports the storm left a path from near Lovelaceville along U.S. 62 to the KY 286 intersection at Milan Station, then along US 62 to the KY 305/Fisher Road intersection in McCracken County. There are more areas of downed trees and power lines reported between U.S. 62/Blandville Road and US 60/Hinkleville Road through the West Paducah area, as well as utility poles down near the U.S. 60 intersection with Olivet Church Road and New Old Road at the west edge of Paducah in the mall area.
The public is asked to avoid these areas to allow emergency responders to work in the area unimpeded.
Anyone trying to travel between Paducah and Ballard County or Paducah and Carlisle County should avoid U.S. 62 and KY 286.
Ameren, MO
- No reports
Ameren, IL
- Gallatin County - 62 customers
- Jackson County - 290 customers
- Perry County - 120 customers
- Pulaski County - 13 customers
- Saline County - 984 customers
SEMO Electric
- Mississippi County - 42 customers
Black River Electric Coop
- Wayne County - 297 customers
Jackson Purchase Energy Co-op
- Ballard County - 2,445 customers
- Carlisle County - 511 customers
- Graves County - 50 customers
- McCracken County - 2,396 customers
With very wet grounds due to heavy rain last night and strong winds picking up again today, there will be a concern for uprooted trees. The entire Heartland is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. on Friday for wind gusts as high as 45 to 55 miles per hour and a high wind warning has been issued for our northwestern counties for gusts as high as 60 miles per hour.
