State of Emergency declared for McCracken Co., KY after tornado

KYTC reports the storm left a path from near Lovelaceville along U.S. 62 to the KY 286 intersection at Milan Station, then along US 62 to the KY 305/Fisher Road intersection in McCracken County. There are more areas of downed trees and power lines reported between U.S. 62/Blandville Road and US 60/Hinkleville Road through the West Paducah area, as well as utility poles down near the U.S. 60 intersection with Olivet Church Road and New Old Road at the west edge of Paducah in the mall area.