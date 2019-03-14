Ribbon cutting to be held for Centerstone Autism Services

CARTERVILLE, IL (KFVS) - Centerstone Austim Services will hold a ribbon cutting on March 22.
They will be joined by members of the Chamber of Commerce in Benton/West City, Carbondale, Carterville, Herrin, Marion, and West Frankfort.
It’s the official launch of Centerstone Autism Services: Think! Learn! Explore! (CASTLE); an intensive, evidence-based therapy program for children between the ages of two- and five-years-old who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).
It takes place at 4:30 p.m. from 4-6 p.m. at 402 East Plaza Drive in Carterville.
CASTLE will begin seeing clients on Monday, March 25. For more information, call 855-608-3560.
