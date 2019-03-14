Reps. Bryant & Windhorst team up to pass legislation to reopen Tamms Correctional Facility

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) and State Representative Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) joined forces in Springfield this week to help pass legislation that creates a Task Force to study the reopening of the Tamms Correctional Center.
Bryant was the chief sponsor of HB 210,and Windhorst served as chief co-sponsor of the measure.
Rep. Windhorst says that the Tamms Minimum Security Task Force will be made up of 2 members of the House and Senate, the Director of Corrections, a representative of AFSCME, an appointee of the President of Shawnee Community College, an appointee of the President of Southern Illinois University, the Mayor of Tamms and a member of the Alexander County board.
Having earned unanimous committee support on Wednesday night, HB 210 moves to the House floor for consideration.
Less than a day after being elected to office, Rep. Bryant made her intentions clear; to reopen the correctional center.
The Tamms Correctional Facility closed in 2013 and was the village’s biggest contributor when it came to bringing in traffic from employees and families of inmates.
