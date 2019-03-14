Reps. Bryant & Windhorst team up to pass legislation to reopen Tamms Correctional Facility

Reopening and repurposing the Minimum Security facility in Tamms would be helpful in reducing our crowded prison population, and would provide badly needed, good paying jobs for Southern Illinoisans. I have worked very hard to get this legislation to move beyond the Committee process. I have been a strong advocate for reopening the Minimum Security facility in Tamms since before I started running for office. There are very powerful forces that closed the supermax, and I want everyone to know that this Task Force will not be studying reopening the supermax. I’m hoping that my colleagues will see how well the Murphysboro reopening and repurposing has gone, and that the Task Force would look deep into the economic impact that Tamms had on the area when it was up and running as a supermax, and the economic impact to the entire region since the facility was closed.

State Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro)