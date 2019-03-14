1 person airlifted to hospital after rollover crash in Marshall Co., KY

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Marshall County, Kentucky Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a crash on I-69 Thursday morning on March 14.
According to officials they were called to the rollover collision.
It happened around 6:40 a.m. in the north bound lane at exit 43.
Officials said Michael Lumson, the operator of the vehicle, stated he had been behind a slower moving vehicle in the right lane so he merged into the left lane to pass the vehicle.
For unknown reasons the vehicle Lumson was passing veered toward the left lane according to officials.
Lumson told officials he swerved to avoid contact then ran off the left shoulder impacting the median. The vehicle then rolled on it’s roof and slid across both south bond lanes exiting the emergency shoulder.
Officials said the vehicle continued to roll striking a fence and crossing Old Symsonia Road.
Lumson was treated and transported to MCH by Marshall County EMS. He was then airlifted to a Nashville hospital for further care, officials said.
Benton PD and Benton Fire Department also responded.
