Multi-vehicle crash blocks portion of I-24 in Marshall Co., KY

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A crash involving three semi trucks and a passenger vehicle is blocking a portion of Interstate 24 in Marshall County, Kentucky.
According to KYTC officials, I-24 eastbound lanes are blocked as of 2:15 a.m. One westbound lane is open.
Officials said the crash happened at 12:53 a.m. at the 21 mile marker.
There is no word on injuries.
Several vehicles caught in traffic at the site attempted to cross the median to turn around and became stuck, blocking westbound lanes according to officials.
KYTC said heavy rainfall is slowing efforts to clear the roadway.
Traffic is being detoured off at US 68 Paducah-Reidland Exit 16 to US 68 Northbound to US 62 Eastbound to return to I-24 at Calvert City Exit 27..
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.