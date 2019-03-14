Mississippi River floodgates in Cape Girardeau to close

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The floodgates in Cape Girardeau are set to close on Thursday and Friday.
According to Public Works, the Themis floodgate will closed on Thursday afternoon, March 14. They say crews are set to close the gate at Broadway on Friday morning, March 15.
They say they will most likely close the gate near the Red Star boat ramp on Friday also.
Currently, the river is at 34.4 feet and is expected to crest some time over the weekend at 39.5 feet.
