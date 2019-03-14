Marion PD needs help identifying forged check suspect

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department is trying to identify a woman connection to cashing forged checks.
On February 21 police responded to a complaint of a vehicle burglary. Checks were stolen from the victim.
That morning, the woman cashed the checks to get money from the Peoples National Bank.
The driver attempted to cash additional checks at other bank locations.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marion police Department at 618-993-2124.
