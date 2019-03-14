Man charged after short pursuit in McCracken Co.

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A man was arrested after a short pursuit in McCracken County on Wednesday night, March 13.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a reckless driver on Old Mayfield Road around 9 p.m.
The vehicle was spotted traveling north towards Paducah.
The driver did not stop for the deputy and got out of the vehicle on Old Mayfield Rd. near Elmdale Rd. before he was captured.
John L. Fyffe, 33, had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to report to probation and parole.
Fyffe also was charged with:
- Warrant from probation and parole served
- Fleeing or evading police 1st degree (motor vehicle)
- Fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot)
- Possession of a controlled substance 1st degree 1st offense (methamphetamine)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving on a suspecnded operator’s license
- Reckless driving
- Criminal mischief
