Lineman works in flooded field in Mississippi County

SEMO Electric lineman making repairs in flooded field
By James Long | March 14, 2019 at 4:40 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 5:01 PM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Electric lineman have a dangerous job, even working around water.

Lineman Joe Hill was working the outage between Matthews and East Prairie in what looks like a lake on Thursday, March 14, according to a spokesperson with SEMO Electric. However, it was a flooded field.

SEMO Electric posted on their page:

“It was a long night and early morning for our team. During outages, we appreciate your patience as there may be challenges to restore power.”

Flooding in Mississippi County (Source: SEMO Electric)
