Lineman works in flooded field in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Electric lineman have a dangerous job, even working around water.
Lineman Joe Hill was working the outage between Matthews and East Prairie in what looks like a lake on Thursday, March 14, according to a spokesperson with SEMO Electric. However, it was a flooded field.
SEMO Electric posted on their page:
“It was a long night and early morning for our team. During outages, we appreciate your patience as there may be challenges to restore power.”
