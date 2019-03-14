IL Gov. Pritzker tours Quincy Veterans Home

QUINCY, IL (KFVS) - Governor J.B. Pritzker took his first tour of teh Quincy Veterans Home two months after taking office.
Pritzker had a roundtable meeting administrators about quality care for veterans and how to keep them safe.
The governor was briefed on safety protocols at the new water treatment facility and met with other staff at two of the campus homes. Pritzker thanked the veterans for their service.
Pritzker signed an executive order his first week in office calling for a complete audit of the health, safety, and security process and procedures at the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.
