IL Gov. Pritzker tours Quincy Veterans Home
Pritzker thanked the veterans for their service (Source: Office of the Governor)
March 14, 2019 at 3:04 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 3:20 PM

QUINCY, IL (KFVS) - Governor J.B. Pritzker took his first tour of teh Quincy Veterans Home two months after taking office.

Pritzker had a roundtable meeting administrators about quality care for veterans and how to keep them safe.

The governor was briefed on safety protocols at the new water treatment facility and met with other staff at two of the campus homes. Pritzker thanked the veterans for their service.

“Illinois Veterans’ Homes, especially our state’s largest here in Quincy, must be safe environments where the brave men and women who served our country can live with dignity. My administration is taking action where the state has fallen short in the past and taking a proactive approach to protecting the safety and wellbeing of residents and workers alike, a foundational duty of state government.”
Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-IL)

Pritzker signed an executive order his first week in office calling for a complete audit of the health, safety, and security process and procedures at the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

