Heartland pilot, travel agent react to grounding Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A pilot and travel agent from the Heartland are reacting to President Trump’s ‘emergency order’ Wednesday to ground all 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 planes in the United States.
Larry Dauer who has been a private pilot for decades and was surprised the decision did not happen sooner.
He supports the precautionary move to temporarily ground the planes and believes the safety of air travelers always comes first.
Dauer also has confidence in Boeing, and says the american company makes great airplanes, but it’s hard to be perfect.
Like others Dauer wants to know why the plane in Ethiopia crashed before any passengers take the risk of flying this type of plane again.
"We don't know what the problem is at this point and until we discover the problem there is no sense in loosing more lives over it," Dauer said. "I assume that was the president's attitude in grounding the airplanes himself."
Dauer hopes lessons can be learned from this investigation and can help prevent future large airplane accidents.
If you have loved ones on Spring break, or are planning a trip yourself, the recent plane accident could be weighing on your nerves.
A Cape Girardeau travel agent says they are used to dealing with nervous flyers and they confront those fears and discuss solutions to make the trip more comfortable.
Shannon Thompson the sales manager at Elite Travel.
She says air travel is still the safest form of transportation and that united states has the highest standards for airplane inspections and safety.
Thompson admits it is scary when accidents happen. Their goal is to help you overcome those fears so you can still go on your dream vacation.
"We can talk about what kind of aircraft they are going to be on, the size of the aircraft. The make and the model, and the distance that it flies. If we can break it up,” Thompson said. We work with all the different airlines so we can research that for you, so that way you know you are getting exactly what you want."
Thompson also recommends having travel insurance which would reimburse you if your flight is canceled or delayed and it can also pay for any medical bills if you get hurt.
