Frankfort police investigate burglary, purse-snatching

FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - The Frankfort Police Department took several reports of burglary to vehicles on the east side of town (Lakeview Estates Subdivision) on Wednesday morning.
Police say it appears all of the vehicles involved were unlocked. The Frankfort Police Department reminds residents to lock their vehicle doors and to never leave keys or key fobs inside of their car.
Police are also investigating a theft of a purse complaint that happened on Tuesday, March 12. A purse was in a grocery cart and the victim turned to grab an item off a shelf when the offender took the purse.
