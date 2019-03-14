Flooding in Caruthersville closes bus stops

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KFVS) - Flooding in parts of Caruthersville is closing children’s bus stops.
According to Caruthersville Elementary School, the 10th and Oak, Easthaven, 18th and Chaffin bus stops are not accessible due to flooding.
Gayoso is also flooded, so the bus will only be able to pick up at the end of the street.
If the flooding affects your children, parents are asked to let the school know and we will document that as the reason for their absence.
