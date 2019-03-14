First Alert: Rain continues to fall, stronger storms on the way

(KFVS) - We’re not done with the rain yet.
Lisa Michaels says additional rain and thunderstorms are going to move in this morning to early afternoon.
The southern counties are the areas that have the greatest chances of seeing strong storms. The Storm Team will monitor these for strong/damaging winds and the small chance of an isolated tornado.
Power outages 3/14 at 4:30 a.m.
- Alexander County 218
- Saline County 19
With very wet grounds due to heavy rain last night and strong winds picking up again today, there will be a concern for uprooted trees. The entire Heartland is under a wind advisory until 6 p.m. tonight for wind gusts as high as 45 to 55 mph and a high wind warning has been issued for our northwestern counties for gusts as high as 60 mph.
Today is expected to be another warm day with high temperatures in the mid to low 70s. A cold front will move through this afternoon cooling temperatures off into the 30s and low 40s by this evening.
The next several days will be relatively cooler, but we will not have to deal with strong winds or rain. Dry conditions look to stay with us over the next several days.
Temperatures will warm back up near average in the upper 50s by the end of next week.
