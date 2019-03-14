Family picking up the pieces after tornado goes through West Paducah

WEST PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Relatives and friends came together in West Paducah on Thursday, March 14 to help a family clean up after a tornado destroyed their home.
Mark Holmes said he was only expecting roof damage when he got home, but he actually found the front half of his house nearly gone and his garage caved in.
Despite the damage, Holmes said he’s seen an outpouring of support.
“My friends, employees from work, that work with me, and their friends,” Holmes said, "my neighbors out here all came out to help. Even the insurance agent came out to help just move clothes and stuff of that nature, too, and I really can’t complain. Good friends, family, neighbors, willing to help.
Holmes said no one was home when the tornado hit.
