Escapee from the Fulton County Courthouse captured

HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) - A Fulton County, Kentucky inmate was caught in the water after being on the run from authorities on Thursday, March 14.
That's according to Fulton County Jailer Steven Williams.
Robert Lee Addair escaped custody around 12:36 p.m. from the Fulton County Courthouse and ran down to the floodwall.
He scaled the wall and went into the water.
Addair was found by responders shortly after 1 p.m. in the water and was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The inmate was taken to an area hospital for treatment for exposure.
He faces an escape charge after he returns to jail. He already has been charged with burglary, theft, fleeing police and is wanted for robbery charges in Florida.
The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the case.
Involved in the inmate’s capture were the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Ky Fish and Wildlife, City of Hickman Public Works, Hickman Police Department and the Fulton County Rescue Squad.
