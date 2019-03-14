Endangered Silver Advisory issued for Kennett man

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - The Kennett Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at Urgent Care in Hayti at 10 p.m. March 10.
According to a media release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the advisory was issued for William Swinton.
Swinton is a black male, 64 years old and is 6 feet, 2 inches tall.
He weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black stocking hat, gray cap, brown leather jacket and khaki pants.
Authorities say he has been diagnosed as having dementia and depression.
The alert noted that Swinton was last heard from at 10 p.m. March 10 when he called a friend to say he was walking back to his home in Kennett from the Urgent Care Center in Hayti, officials said.
Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.