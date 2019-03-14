Caught on camera: Woman attacks Burger King employee because of tomatoes on sandwich

Livonia Police have arrested Porsha Tyler age 34 of Harper Woods on multiple misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident that occurred on January 27, 2019 at Burger King located at 34835 Plymouth Road. An employee informed police Tyler; entered the Burger King demanding a refund for a burger she had bought the night before. Tyler was upset that the burger was not served minus tomato as she had ordered. Tyler was offered a complimentary replacement meal in lieu of a refund. Tyler was then captured on security video creating a disturbance. The video showed Tyler launching a cookie display at the employee which struck her in the arm. The cookie display fell to the floor and shattered. The employee was not injured during the assault. Tyler then threw food at the employee and tossed a wet floor sign at the counter before leaving. Tyler was arrested by Livonia Police without incident on a four count misdemeanor warrant on March 11, 2019. She was arraigned in the 16th District Court on March 12, 2019 and bond was set at $2000 or 10%. She is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on March 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.