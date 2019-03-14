Cardinals and Royals organizations voice support for Missouri sports gambling bill

The heads of the two Missouri Major League Baseball teams came out in support of legalizing sports gambling in the Show-Me state. (Source: KFVS)
By Kyle Hinton | March 13, 2019 at 8:39 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 8:53 PM

On Wednesday, March 13, Bryan Seeley, Senior Vice President & Deputy General Counsel for Major League Baseball testified in support of House Bill 119, which would authorize mobile sports betting in Missouri.

"House Bill 119 would protect baseball and its fans by providing consumer protections and a strong regulatory framework and create a partnership with the leagues that will drive sports betting revenue for Missouri,” said Seeley.

MLB, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the PGA TOUR are advocating for safeguards and provisions in a number of states, including Missouri.

These provisions include anti-corruption measures, a casino/operator fee, requiring use of official data instead of unofficial data to settle bets, mobile platform options and strong consumer protections.

Leadership in the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals organizations voiced their support.

“Legalized sports betting legislation in Missouri must protect the game of baseball and its fans from the risks of corruption associated with sports betting. HB 119 contains the right balance of protections and regulations to accomplish that goal while ensuring that Missouri creates a safe and ultimately successful sports betting market. For these reasons, it has our support.”
William DeWitt, III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals
“We believe any law on sports betting must include necessary regulations and requirements to guard against any potential corruption. House Bill 119 is the only legislation that clears the high bar our fans, our sport, and our state deserve. HB 119 defines the term ‘sports wagering’ and authorizes the Missouri Gaming Commission to implement regulations governing sports wagering, including standards for the conduct of sports wagering and holders of certificates for sports wagering.”
Kevin Uhlich, Senior Vice President of Business for the Kansas City Royals.

