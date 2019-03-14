Carbondale police search for 2 men in unlawful use of credit card investigation

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department officials are looking to identify two suspects.
Police said they are hoping to get the public’s help identifying two men in a theft and unlawful use of a credit/debit card investigation which occurred on February 23.
The suspects unlawfully used credit cards at both Walgreens and Kroger according to police. The suspects were driving a silver sport utility vehicle.
Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
