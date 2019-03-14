Carbondale man indicted for reckless homicide after child hit, killed by vehicle

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A man was indicted on Thursday, March 14 in connection with a five-year-old boy who was hit and killed by a vehicle in August 2018.
Gary L. Starks, 56, of Carbondale, was indicted by a grand jury for reckless homicide.
According to the bill of indictment, on August 13, 2018, Starks is accused of unintentionally killing a five-year-old boy by recklessly driving his vehicle near Attucks Park on North Wall Street in Carbondale. It alleged he was driving more than the 30 mile-per-hour speed limit at a time when people and children were present and that he hit the boy who was crossing the road.
Reckless homicide with a motor vehicle is a class 3 felony that carries a potential sentence of from two to five years in prison.
Starks is in custody at the Jackson County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Friday, March 15.
The Carbondale Police Department investigated. It’s being prosecuted by State’s Attorney Michael Carr and Assistant State’s Attorney Luke Palmer.
