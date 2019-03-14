Cape Girardeau man injured in KY tornado

A Cape Girardeau man was in this truck when it became entangled in a grain bin in McCracken County during a tornado. (Source: Carly O'Keefe/KFVS)
By Carly O'Keefe | March 14, 2019 at 3:57 PM CDT - Updated March 14 at 4:06 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau man was injured in Thursday morning’s tornado in western McCracken County, Kentucky.

Authorities say James Garner was driving on Highway 62 when the tornado came through.

According to McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, Garner was driving eastbound on the highway when it became entangled in a grain bin that wrapped his truck up and turned it upside down in the middle of the road.

Closer look at the truck. A deputy who was early on scene said the Cape Girardeau man was stuck inside the truck which was stuck in a grain bin which was wrapped with downed high voltage power lines. Incredibly the driver had only minor injuries!!!!

“Rescue crews from the Concord Fire Department and the sheriff’s department responded and freed him from that vehicle,” Sheriff Carter said. “He just sustained a very minor cut. I want to acknowledge and make clear the almighty hand of God has provided safety to our community.”

Garner reportedly worked for Paducah Power and was on his way to work when it happened.

The McCracken County judge executive issued a State of Emergency for McCracken County.

