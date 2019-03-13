Woman arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County, KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Police arrested a Paducah, Ky. woman on drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday, March 12.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle for equipment violations on Irvin Cobb Drive. The driver Elizabeth Harding, 54, of Paducah, Ky. consented to a search and deputies found a small baggie containing methamphetamine.
Harding was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with the following:
- Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Rear License Not Illuminated
- No/Expired Registration
- Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense
- Failure to Notify Department of Transportation of an Address Change
