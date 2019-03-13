Woman accused of sexual abuse of a 3-year-old, sharing pictures on social media

SALEM, KY (KFVS) - A Salem, Kentucky woman is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges stemming from an investigation.
According to court documents, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received information on Saturday, March 3 that a three-year-old boy was being sexually abused in Livingston County.
During the investigation, KSP reports that the young boy had been subjected to sexual contact, the incident was photographed and the photos were shared through a social media app.
KSP states in the court papers that Megan M. Harris, 22 of Salem, Ky., allegedly admitted to taking the pictures and sending them out during a police interview.
Harris was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on three child sexual abuse charges.
On Tuesday, March 12, Harris appeared in a Livingston County Courthouse.
Harris plead not guilty to the following charges:
- Sexual abuse, first degree, victim under 12 years of age
- Use of a minor (under the age of 16) in a sex performance
- Distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by minor, first offense
The judge set Harris’ bond at $10,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday, March 21.
