Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in MO

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) - If you bought a Mega Millions ticket in Missouri, check your numbers.
According to the Missouri Lottery, one lucky ticket matched all five white-ball numbers plus the Mega Ball number to with the $50 million jackpot.
Another Missouri player matched four white ball numbers and the Mega Ball to win $40,000 with a Megaplier.
May Scheve Reardon, executive director of the Missouri Lottery, urged players to scan and check their tickets by using either their mobile app or at a Check-A-Ticket machine.
“If you’re holding the jackpot ticket, sign it and keep it in a safe place,” she said. “We also encourage you to take the time to get professional tax or legal advice to help you decide which claiming option is best for you.”
The winner will need to claim their prize at the Missouri Lottery headquarters in Jefferson City.
