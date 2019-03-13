It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Cloudy skies sticking with us this morning and a chance of light shower activity is possible in our furthest northern areas near Mt. Vernon, IL. Partly cloudy skies this morning will allow some sun to bee seen, but a strong low pressure system approaches from the west, that will increase cloud coverage by the afternoon. Winds will be picking up with gusts as high as 45mph, which is why almost all of the Heartland is under a wind advisory through tonight. Rain will move in during the afternoon today, but it will be unpleasant with the strong winds. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!