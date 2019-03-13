It will be a mild morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Cloudy skies sticking with us this morning and a chance of light shower activity is possible in our furthest northern areas near Mt. Vernon, IL. Partly cloudy skies this morning will allow some sun to bee seen, but a strong low pressure system approaches from the west, that will increase cloud coverage by the afternoon. Winds will be picking up with gusts as high as 45mph, which is why almost all of the Heartland is under a wind advisory through tonight. Rain will move in during the afternoon today, but it will be unpleasant with the strong winds. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!
Heavier rain and storms will stick around tonight through early tomorrow morning. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm during this time. Main impacts look to be strong/damaging winds, heavy rain, and a spin-up tornado can occur. Strong winds will stay around on Thursday with gusts that can be in the 50mph range. There is a chance for rain and storm activity through the mid to late morning hours. Clouds will move out by the end of the day on Thursday.
Slightly cooler air will move in on Friday, but lots of sun and dry days are in the forecast as we head into the weekend and next week!
-Lisa
