What you need to know 3/13

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 13.
Expect a few clouds this afternoon. Winds will be picking up with gusts as high as 45mph.
Lisa Michaels says this has put almost all of the Heartland is under a wind advisory through tonight. Rain will move in during the afternoon today, but it will be unpleasant with the strong winds.
Before that, it will be a mild morning with temperatures in the mid 40s to low 50s. Cloudy skies sticking with us this morning and a chance of light shower activity is possible in our furthest northern counties in Southern Illinois. Partly cloudy skies this morning will allow some sunlight.
High temperatures during the day will be in the upper 60s and low 70s!
Heavier rain and storms will stick around tonight through early tomorrow morning. There is a chance for a strong to severe storm during this time.
Main impacts look to be strong/damaging winds, heavy rain, and a spin-up tornado isn’t out of the question. Strong winds will stay around on Thursday with gusts that could top 50mph.
There is a chance for rain and storm activity through the mid to late morning hours. Clouds will move out by the end of the day on Thursday.
Slightly cooler air will move in on Friday, but lots of sun and dry days are in the forecast as we head into the weekend and next week!
- A man and a woman were arrested after a drug bust in Carter County, Mo. on Tuesday.
- Remember to bring in spring items from your yard before the strong winds hit.
- According to Tamms Village Police Chief Sam Davis at least three business burglaries are under investigation.
- WARNING: Some Heartland fire departments have issued burn bans due to high winds.
A family built a lifelike Ford Mustang out of snow: Trooper gives it ticket.
A scorpion stung a passenger aboard an Air Transat flight.
