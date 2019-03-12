Warrant: Coach used resident assistant’s key to enter student’s room

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A coach at a Tyler school was arrested after he took a resident assistant’s master key card and let himself into a University of Texas at Tyler student’s room, according to an arrest warrant.
Jakeal Latrenton Lockett, 25, of Beaumont, was booked into the Smith County Jail on March 4 on a first-degree felony burglary with the intent to commit a sex assault charge. At the time of the arrest, Lockett was an assistant basketball coach at Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School.
A Smith County arrest warrant affidavit has provided new information about what led to Lockett’s arrest.
A UT-Tyler police officer said in the affidavit that Lockett “intentionally and knowingly entered a residence without effective consent and attempted to commit sexual assault as alleged by the victim.”
On Feb. 24, Lockett allegedly entered the student’s room at the Liberty Landing Apartment Complex using a master key card and PIN he had taken from a resident assistant without her knowledge.
He then entered the student’s bedroom where she had been asleep and sat on the bed waking her, the document states. The student and Lockett knew of each other through a mutual acquaintance who played basketball at a private school.
Lockett allegedly grabbed her “several times utilizing both of his arms, pulling her close into him and then attempting to kiss her on the mouth without the victim’s effective consent.”
He told the student he’d brought her breakfast and attempted to have a conversation with her before again hugging, attempting to kiss and “laying on top of the victim while she was in bed,” the document alleges.
Lockett then left, “but not before removing the receipt that had been stapled to the Whataburger bag that he had entered the room with that would have further identified him.”
The missing key was discovered when the RA received a phone call from a student who lost their key and needed to access their room. According to the documents, Lockett and the RA were dating at the time of the incident.
An officer also learned that Lockett had the RA’s PIN that allows entry into all apartments in the complex.
During an interview, Lockett admitted to entering the student’s room.
Lockett remains in the Smith County Jail on $250,000 bond.
