Wanted man babysitting relatives arrested in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, KY (KFVS) - A Mayfield, Kentucky man wanted by police in Illinois was arrested Tuesday, March 13.
According to the Mayfield Police Department, an officer arrested James E. Minton, 27, but when he was being placed into the patrol vehicle he took off running.
Minton was later found at the Mayfield Garden Apartments after an extensive search. He was then taken into custody.
While speaking with Minton, police say they learned that the wanted man had been in charge of babysitting his sister’s children, but he allegedly left them in an apartment and walked across town to see his ex-girlfriend.
The four children left alone in the apartment ranged in age from five-months old to nine-years-old.
In addition to the fugitive from justice and criminal trespassing warrants out of Illinois, Minton now faces the following charges in Graves County:
- Four counts wanton endangerment first degree
- escape third degree
- fleeing or evading police first degree on foot
- theft by unlawful taking all others under $500
- four counts abandonment of a minor
Milton was booked into the Graves County Detention Center.
