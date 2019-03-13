Task Force: Southern IL men facing meth-related charges

DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) - Five southern Illinois men are facing charges after multiple agencies conducted an arrest warrant in Franklin County.
According to the Southern Illinois Task Force, James S. Munyon, 26, of of Benton, Dustin R. Eckles, 33, of Benton; David G. Taylor, 41, of West Frankfort, Michael D. Bowers, 47, of West Frankfort, James M. Sneed, 26, of Christopher all were arrested for delivery of methamphetamine.
The investigation leading to these arrests was conducted by the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force.
The men will be prosecuted in Franklin County.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.