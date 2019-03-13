3 Tamms burglaries under investigation

TAMMS, IL (KFVS) - According to Tamms Village Police Chief Sam Davis at least three business burglaries are under investigation.
The burglaries were reported Tuesday, March 12.
Details about the business break-ins are not being released at this time as chief Davis says the investigation into cases is in the early stages.
According to the Tamms Village Hall Tom’s Place, Bruce Ford Automotive and Bev’s Bargain Bar were the businesses targeted.
The owner of Tom’s Place says that burglars pried open the back door to his restaurant and stole a small sum of cash.
Bruce Ford with Bruce Ford Automotive says that he came into work in the morning to discover his door had been knocked open but that he was lucky to not have anything stolen in his shop.
“I came in this morning and my door was kicked in, and I just kind of walked in, and nothing had been bothered,” Ford said. “I guess they were looking for money, I didn’t know if a bunch of my tools would be gone. I was pretty fortunate that they didn’t bother anything.”
