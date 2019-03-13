Strong storms possible this evening and tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will push from west to east through the area tonight. We are watching for the possibility of a few severe storms. The biggest threat will be for damaging winds (very gust winds likely even outside of the storms), but there will be small hail threat and isolated tornado threat too. Strong winds are in the forecast for Thursday too for the entire Heartland. Gusts up to 50mph are possible. Through the late morning into the early afternoon hours there will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms which also could be strong to severe. The threat will be east of the Mississippi river. Drier weather expected over the weekend.