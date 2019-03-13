Stolen check investigation in Graves Co.

FARMINGTON, KY (KFVS) - Three people face charges after a stolen check investigation began in the Farmington, Ky. area of Graves County.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kristopher A. Suiter of Mayfield, 28, was charged with three counts of, criminal possession of a forged instrument second degree, possession of controlled substance first degree first offense methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Trent Jr., 25, was charged with a warrant for wanton endangerment first degree.
Sara Rickards, 33, was cited for possession of marijuana.
This comes after an investigation into Farmington residents checks being stolen and cashed with a forged signature.
The victim was able to identify a possible suspect in the theft. Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the suspect at a residence on Central Road in Mayfield around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12.
One of the stolen checks from the Farmington resident was found discarded in a bathroom toilet, floating.
The suspect had apparently attempted to destroy the check when sheriff’s deputies arrived there.
Sheriff’s deputies obtained a search warrant to search the duplex which was located at the intersection of 9th and Central Avenue. Deputies found Kristopher Suiter, Robert Trent Jr. and Sara Rickards there.
Suiter became ill and was transported to Jackson Purchase Medical Center for treatment.
Trent was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia was located, along with cash and over 50 scratch off lottery tickets, believed to be proceeds from the cashed forged checks.
After receiving treatment at the hospital Suiter was released and transported to Graves County Jail.
