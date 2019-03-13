Shot fired inside a residence leads to vehicle pursuit

According to Graves County Deputies, 25-year-old Ryan Long of Boaz, Ky has been charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of menacing, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment-police officer, reckless driving, driving DUI suspended license and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.