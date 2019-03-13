Shot fired inside a residence leads to vehicle pursuit

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is facing several charges after police say he fired a shot gun inside a home.
According to Graves County Deputies, 25-year-old Ryan Long of Boaz, Ky has been charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, four counts of menacing, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment-police officer, reckless driving, driving DUI suspended license and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Graves County Jail.
Deputies said they got a call about shots fired on March 12 around 10:20 p.m. on Boaz Cemetery Road.
An investigation revealed that Long was involved in a verbal argument with his mother and siblings. Deputies said Long got a long rifle from a vehicle, returned inside with the gun and fired one round into the ceiling.
Deputies said long left the home armed with the rifle in an unknown direction of travel.
Multiple agencies attempted to locate Long in surrounding counties.
At 11:356 p.m. deputies were told that a McCracken County Deputy was in pursuit of Long on Oaks Rd heading toward Graves County.
Deputies said they intercepted the pursuit on KY 348 heading west to KY 1684. Long continued to flee until stopping back at the residence on Boaz Cemetery Rd where he was taken into custody.
