Sheriff’s office: Man admitted to showing 10-year-old girls porn, giving them cigarettes

GLEASON, TN (KFVS) - A man admitted to showing young girls a pornographic movie and offering them cigarettes.
Following an initial investigation, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Holland Street in Gleason on Tuesday, March 12, according to Investigator Capt. Randall McGowan.
It was alleged that a resident there was giving 10-year-old girls cigarettes, possibly marijuana and also showing them pornographic movies.
The girls told investigators that they had seen the man not wearing clothes.
Clarence Allen Grantham, 59, admitted to investigators that he had given the girls cigarettes, they had seen pornographic material in his home and there had been pictures on his phone of the girls without clothes.
Grantham admitted that he deleted the photos and said the 10-year-old girls took the photos themselves.
After searching the home, investigators found pornographic movies and one that the girls said they had seen on Grantham’s phone.
Methamphetamine, smoking pipes and other drug related items were also found.
Grantham was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession, indecent exposure and contributing to the delinquency of the juveniles.
Another person at the home, Brandy Leeann Manuel, 36, was charged with possession of the drugs and had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear.
The case continues to be investigated and search warrants will be obtained for additional computers and cell phones.
Bond for Grantham was set at $50,000 and Manuel’s bond was set at $2,500.
The Gleason Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office in the search.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.