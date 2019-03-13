Poplar Bluff Jazz band earns top performance spot at Music Festival

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - The Poplar Bluff High School Studio Jazz Band was award with the top performance award at the Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival on Friday, March 1 at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Mo.
The Outstanding Ensemble Performance award was given to the school, who competed against about a dozen other area schools.
In addition, Outstanding Soloist Awards were give out to four music student.
Recipients include: Jackson McGraw, Isaiah Thomas, Michael Allen Ward Jr. and Dustin Ramsey.
