Over 50 grams of meth recovered in Carter County, MO drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A man and a woman were arrested after a drug bust in Carter County, Mo. on Tuesday, March 12.
According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home and during the investigation found 54 grams of Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, stolen property from a previous investigation and two firearms.
The South Central Drug Task Force, Ellsinore PD and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted in execution of the search warrant.
