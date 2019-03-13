Homicide investigation underway after person shot in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro police are working a homicide investigation after they say someone was shot in the face.
They say one person is dead and they haven’t made any arrests.
Police tell us a person was shot in the face just before 8:30 p.m. on West Eight Street and Maple. Officers were collecting evidence and talking with people in the area late Tuesday following the shooting.
Police haven’t given any other details on the shooting.
According to Daviess County Coroner Jeff Jones, an autopsy is set for early Wednesday.
