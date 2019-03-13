Murray State University hosts West Kentucky History Day

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - More than 360 middle and high school students across the region visited Murray State University to compete in the annual West Kentucky History Day academic competition on March 7.
Students from 18 schools competed in exams on United States and world history, led by the Murray State University History Department student club and chapter of Phi Alpha Theta.
Middle schools that competed in this year’s West Kentucky History Day include:
- Calloway County Middle School
- Carlisle County Middle School
- Christian Fellowship School
- Heath Middle School
- Hickman County Middle School
- Lone Oak Middle School
- Murray Middle School
- Reidland Middle School
- South Marshall Middle School
- Kenwood Middle School
High schools that competed include:
- Calloway County High School
- Carlisle County High School
- Christian Fellowship School
- Dawson Springs Junior High/High School
- Fulton County High School
- Henry County High School
- Mayfield High School
- Murray High School
The winners are as follows:
US History, High School
- 1st: Murray High School
- 2nd: Calloway County High School
- 3rd: Henry County High School
US History, Middle School
- 1st: Calloway County Middle School
- 2nd: Kenwood Middle School
- 3rd: Heath Middle School
World History, High School
- 1st: Henry County High School
- 2nd: Murray High School
- 3rd: Calloway County High School
World History, Middle School
- 1st: Heath Middle School
- 2nd: Murray Middle School
- 3rd: Christian Fellowship School
Individual Awards
US History, High School
- 1st: Erica Yarali, Murray High School
- 2nd: Kati Wyant, Calloway County High School
- 3rd: (TIE) Sean Shelton and Hayden Holcomb, Murray High School
US History, Middle School
- 1st: Cesar Villeda, Calloway County Middle School
- 2nd: Peggy Hinson, Kenwood Middle School
- 3rd: Raegan Settle, Murray Middle School
- 4th: Sergio Zunu, Kenwood Middle School
World History, High School
- 1st: M. Nelson Denman, Henry County High School
- 2nd: Isaiah Feliciana, Henry County High School
- 3rd: Caleb Fields, Fulton County High School
- 4th: Daniel Green, Henry County High School
World History, Middle School
- 1st: Ethan Brown, Heath Middle School
- 2nd: Ethan Cain, Calloway County Middle School
- 3rd: Jeremiah Hudson, Christian Fellowship School
- 4th: Gracie Hayden, Reidland Middle School
Murray State history professor and Phi Alpha Theta advisor Dr. Aaron Irvin has been in charge of the event for the past five years. He said participation has more than doubled in that time.
“It’s tremendously rewarding and fun to get these kids involved in and excited about history,” Irvin said. “It’s all part of our mission to teach and bring in new opportunities for our students.”
The West Kentucky History Day competition also serves as a fundraiser for the local Phi Alpha Theta chapter, providing essential funds that bring Murray State students to regional events and academic conferences.
